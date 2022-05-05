Detectives: Owner arrested after drugs found in Hanson restaurant

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives say drugs were found in a Hanson, Kentucky, restaurant as well as the owner’s home.

They say in recent months, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit has been investigating Christian and Omar Alatorre.

Detectives say in separate traffic stops of both men, they found a substantial amount of cocaine, marijuana, and other items used in drug trafficking.

During a search warrant of Christian Alatorre’s house, detectives say they found further evidence of drug trafficking and some marijuana. They say they then when to Alatorre’s restaurant, La Villita Mexican Grill on Sunset Road. There, detectives say they found several baggies of marijuana.

They say it was then discovered both men are in the U.S. illegally, and ICE was notified.

Both men are being held in the Hopkins County Jail on $1 million bonds.

They are facing several charges, including drug trafficking.

Omar Alatorre (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Christian Alatorre (Hopkins Co. Jail)

