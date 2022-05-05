Berry Global announces partnership with Taco Bell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global is partnering with Taco Bell to make strides towards sustainable packaging.
They say they’ve launched a new clear, all-plastic cup containing mechanically recycled post-consumer resin.
Berry says they’ll be testing the cup in select Taco Bell stores later this year.
The cup and lid both will be made from post-consumer resin.
