Berry Global announces partnership with Taco Bell

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global is partnering with Taco Bell to make strides towards sustainable packaging.

They say they’ve launched a new clear, all-plastic cup containing mechanically recycled post-consumer resin.

Berry says they’ll be testing the cup in select Taco Bell stores later this year.

The cup and lid both will be made from post-consumer resin.

