Authorities: 1 injured after two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Ill.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles occurred in Wayne County on Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and County Road 690 North around 2:30 p.m.

State troopers say one vehicle was slowing down to make a left-hand turn when the other vehicle ended up hitting it in the rear.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP officials say all lanes of traffic remained open during the crash investigation.

