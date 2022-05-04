Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could get an update on the body recovered from the Ohio River in Owensboro. It was found around 11 yesterday morning.

The results are in after Indiana’s Primary Day. We had several big races here in the Tri-State. We’ll break down the results all throughout Sunrise.

The Supreme Court’s draft opinion for overturning Roe versus Wade is sparking conversation across the country. You might be thinking, what does it mean for Hoosiers?

A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson county today. One lane of Highway 41 North will be closed near 2nd Street. You are asked to be careful in that area.

