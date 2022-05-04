USI softball finds confidence going into GLVC tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is preparing for the GLVC tournament, one of their final stops on their farewell tour.

The Eagles finished the regular season 40-10 and won the regular season conference title, earning them the number one seed in the conference tournament.

The team said it was their consistency during the regular season that gave them confidence.

“When we saw that we were moving through conference pretty well and having a lot of success they were like, ‘ok, now we want this,’ then it was the number one seed,” head coach Sue Kunkle said. “Now that we’re leaving for Peoria they want that now. Especially for our seniors, what a great way to go out. This is the year for so much talent to do something special.”

“It gives us confidence going in knowing that our pitchers can keep the runs at a low and then us score. It’s been very crucial for our season success,” junior pitcher Allie Goodin said. “Last year we struggled with pitching a little bit and we didn’t really have the offense to keep us in the game, so having both this year is the best thing that’s ever happened to this program.”

USI will take on Maryville in their first game of the conference tournament on Thursday May 5th at 12:30 p.m..

