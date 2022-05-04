Trial date moved for mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that was set to start next week in Vanderburgh County has been pushed back.

Makaylee Opperman is now set to go to trial October 31.

She’s the mom of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman, who authorities say got a hold of fentanyl pills and died last October.

Police say three other children were in the same apartment with Kamari when it happened. They say two of them had to be given Narcan, and one of them also had a fractured skull.

Opperman is charged with murder.

Five others were also charged in the case. Jazmynn Brown, Allison Smithler, Arcinial Watt, and Amber and Brandon Opperman were also arrested.

Watt’s trial, which had been moved to Daviess County, Indiana, has now been moved to Hamilton County.

