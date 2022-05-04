Southern Indiana counties to focus on childcare.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four southern Indiana counties are working together to better understand the supply and demand of childcare within the region.

Dubois County is one of the counties a part of the Southern Indiana Gateway.

County Chamber of Commerce officials say it is vital to ensure children have access to early learning child care.

Southern Indiana Gateway has contracted the Transform Consulting Group to verify their findings.

The next step will be to form a “Child Care Coalition” that includes parents, child care providers, employers, and other key players to understand the issues and to determine ways to meet these needs.

