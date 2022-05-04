Birthday Club
Pro-Choice protesters gather in Evansville to protest leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-Choice protesters gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument on Tuesday to protest the recent leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

Over a dozen people held signs after planning a last-minute demonstration with many expressing concern over the court’s potential decision.

Some of the protesters’ signs had things written on them like “protect choice”, “abortion is healthcare”, and “we will never go back”.

Protesters Anna Ardelean and Emma Fergus say they’re worried about their rights and their health.

“It’s frustrating that over and over again, women are stripped of our rights, we’re stripped of our liberties, and we’re stripped of our ability to do anything about it,” Ardelean said.

“Personally, I can’t carry, so you know, if I were to fall pregnant, I would be in a world of hurt, and that would be a life or death situation, and I know plenty of people in my life who are in that exact same situation,” Fergus said.

They say a larger protest is planned on May 22 in the same place.

