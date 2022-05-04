Police looking for man accused in Henderson robbery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police want your help in finding a man wanted for robbery.
They say it happened at the Dollar Tree on South Green Street just before 8:30 Tuesday night.
Police say a man roughly 5′9″, wearing a red hoodie and a red mask, pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money.
The man then left the store in an unknown direction.
We’re told officers did not find the suspect after setting up a perimeter.
If you know anything about this robbery, you are asked to call police.
