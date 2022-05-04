Police: 3 people arrested after 1,300 grams of meth found in UPS package

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested after Evansville authorities found a large amount of meth in UPS package.

Detectives say they were contacted by UPS about a suspicious package on Tuesday.

They say the package had been shipped from greater Los Angeles to an apartment in the 200 block of Oak Street in Evansville.

UPS employees told detectives the package was going to a Tiffany Brown at the address.

However, detectives say they discovered there was no person by the name who lived at the apartment on Oak Street.

Detectives applied for a search warrant after a K-9 gave a positive sign that there were drugs in the package.

Inside the package, officers say they found over 1,300 grams of a crystal-like substance that tested for methamphetamine.

The suspected meth was hidden within several picture frames.

Authorities then received a search warrant for the apartment the package was intended for.

Investigators took part in a controlled delivery at the address where they say they watched a person come outside a grab the package.

That’s when authorities executed the search warrant.

During the investigation, detectives say they interviewed 39-year-old Patricia Minor.

According to an affidavit, that’s when they discovered there was a plan between Minor, 45-year-old Colin January and 55-year-old Blenda Lundburg to ship the package to Lundburg’s apartment.

Minor and January were arrested on dealing charges.

Left: Patricia Minor. Right: Colin January. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Lundburg was also arrested on a maintaining a common nuisance charge.

Blenda Lundburg. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.