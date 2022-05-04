Nut Club celebrating Founder’s Day by giving out money to schools, nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Founder’s Day for the West Side Nut Club.

They’ll be holding a dinner Wednesday night at Burdette Park.

Officials say they’ll be giving out more than half a million dollars to Evansville schools and nonprofits.

In true Nut Club fashion, there will be a half pot at the event.

Officials say more than 60 schools and 30 nonprofits will be in the drawing for that.

Someone from those groups has to be present to win.

Officials say they will also be recognizing more than 50 Nut Clubbers, including seven 40-year members and three who have been in the group for 50 years.

