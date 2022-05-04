New subdivision coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new subdivision is coming to Evansville’s north side.

Officials with Briar Pointe Development say it will be between Lynch Road, Maxx Road, Pigeon Creek and US 41.

Developer plans show the neighborhood to have 273 lots sitting on 169 acres of land.

Our Robinson Miles is set to talk with the subdivision’s developer and will have a full report tonight on 14 News.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.