Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

New subdivision coming to Evansville

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff and Robinson Miles
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new subdivision is coming to Evansville’s north side.

Officials with Briar Pointe Development say it will be between Lynch Road, Maxx Road, Pigeon Creek and US 41.

Developer plans show the neighborhood to have 273 lots sitting on 169 acres of land.

Our Robinson Miles is set to talk with the subdivision’s developer and will have a full report tonight on 14 News.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Narcan kits placed in public in Warrick Co. to help prevent O.D. deaths
Narcan kits placed in public in Warrick Co. to help prevent O.D. deaths
Person trapped in grain bin in Sturgis
Person trapped in grain bin in Sturgis
Opioid rescue kits in Chandler and Boonville
Narcan kits placed in public in Warrick Co. to help prevent O.D. deaths
Lilly King among Olympic athletes at White House visit