Narcan kits placed in public in Warrick Co. to help prevent O.D. deaths

Newscast recording
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two opioid rescue kits have been put in public places in Warrick County.

One is at the Boonville square, and one is in Chandler.

The people behind it have lost their own loved ones to drug overdoses, and have made it their mission to help their community.

[Previous: ‘That’s my boy’: Chandler woman opens up about son’s overdose death]

[Previous: New DEA study shows spike in mass-overdose deaths, Warrick Co. women working to help]

Lesya Feinstein spoke with these women and will explain how the boxes work tonight on 14 News.

Opioid rescue kits in Chandler and Boonville
Opioid rescue kits in Chandler and Boonville(WFIE)

New subdivision coming to Evansville
Lilly King among Olympic athletes at White House visit