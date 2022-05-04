Narcan kits placed in public in Warrick Co. to help prevent O.D. deaths

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two opioid rescue kits have been put in public places in Warrick County.

One is at the Boonville square, and one is in Chandler.

The people behind it have lost their own loved ones to drug overdoses, and have made it their mission to help their community.

Opioid rescue kits in Chandler and Boonville (WFIE)

