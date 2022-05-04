Lilly King among Olympic athletes at White House visit

WASHINGTON (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King joined 2020 and 2022 Olympic athletes at the White House Wednesday.

[Related: 2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House]

It was shared to her Facbook page last week that she would be at the visit. It was posted just after she came in first at the 100m breaststroke at the international team trials in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Reitz grad also came in first last week in the 200m breaststroke and the 50m. She’ll represent the U.S. in all three events at the World Championships later this summer in Budapest.

King is the world record holder in the 100m. She’s also earned medals at the past two summer Olympics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.