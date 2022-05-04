Birthday Club
A few strong storms Thu-Fri

14 First Alert 5/4 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies dominated the Tri-State on Wednesday and held afternoon temps in the lower 60s. A storm system will move into the area on Thursday that will kick up some thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may contain hail or damaging winds. Highs on Thursday will top out around 70. Rain and storms will continue into early Friday morning. Friday will also see highs near 70 with some early rain, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Slight chance of additional thunderstorms if we heat up enough on Friday afternoon. The weekend starts out partly sunny and mild on Saturday with highs near 70. On Sunday, sunny skies and south winds will push highs into the upper 70s. Some of the warmest air of the year so far arrives for the first half of next week. Highs Monday-Wednesday will surge into the upper 80s. No rain expected.

