Cloudy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, less windy, but cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the lower 50s.

Thursday, (Alert Day) cloudy to mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon through Thursday night. Southerly winds will elevate temps into the low to mid-70s. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

Friday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with additional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 70s along with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

