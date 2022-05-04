Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Cloudy, Cooler

Alert Day Thursday
14 First Alert 5/4
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, less windy, but cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the lower 50s.

Thursday, (Alert Day) cloudy to mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon through Thursday night. Southerly winds will elevate temps into the low to mid-70s. The primary storm concern is damaging winds.

Friday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with additional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 70s along with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

14 First Alert 5/4
14 First Alert 5/4
5/3 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/3 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Dry Wednesday, more showers and storms Thursday
Showers, Scattered Storms