USI professor explains what comes next if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft document was authentic, it sent waves through the U.S.

The news also raised some questions.

If Roe v.s. Wade is reversed, what’s happens next?

The Supreme Court draft opinion leak shared by Politico late Monday represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance nevertheless.

While the draft opinion is not indicative of what the final opinion will show, University of Southern Indiana political science professor Dr. Nicholas LaRowe says to not be surprised if the final opinion reads the same, or at least similar.

“It has been a project of the conservative legal movement, and conservatives in America, probably since Rowe versus Wade, and maybe even back to the war in court,” says Dr. LaRowe, “to produce judges that could someday rise to the court and do this.”

Conservative judges now hold the Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority, and Dr. LaRowe says it’s not out the question that the decades-old legislation is overturned.

If that ends up being the case, the responsibility falls on the states.

“If Roe versus Wade is overturned, it kind of sets things back to zero, which means you can have anything from abortion with no restrictions like you see maybe in California, or I think Massachusetts and some of the other states like that,” says Dr. LaRowe, “all the way to it could be completely banned, or anything in the middle.”

An overturned ruling on Roe versus Wade is not the end of abortions altogether, but it could be the end of them in certain parts of the U.S.

“If this turns out to end up as the leak appears, this is a major, major day in American politics,” says Dr. LaRowe.

The highly-anticipated opinion is expected to be among the last issued this term in late June or July.

