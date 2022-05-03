Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

US officials: Griner now considered wrongfully detained

Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February.(Russian State TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department office focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

It was unclear what prompted the shift, though President Joe Biden’s administration had been under pressure from members of Congress and others to make Griner’s release a priority. The U.S. last week secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that also resulted in a convicted Russian drug trafficker being freed from prison in the U.S.

ESPN first reported the classification in Griner’s case. Two U.S. officials confirmed it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Power outage in Evansville
Power back on in Evansville after 2K were out for about 30 minutes
22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked draft opinion in abortion case, orders investigation
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota says that the loss of Roe v. Wade would have a significant impact.
Sen. Smith: Loss of Roe would put 'extreme pressure on women'
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they...
Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March