Turkey operation in Webster Co. clear of bird flu, officials say

(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky state officials have released two western counties from quarantine after tests show they are clear of avian influenza.

Sites in Webster and Fulton counties are now out of restrictions.

Officials say they found positive cases of avian influenza (HPAI) back in February.

Now, both of those areas, including the commercial turkey operation in Webster County can repopulate their poultry and begin operations again.

State officials say they will continue to monitor for bird flu across the state.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

