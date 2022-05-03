Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Showers, Scattered Storms

Alert Day: Severe Storms Possible
14 First Alert 5/3
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary storm threat. Expect showers and a few storms during the morning commute then scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Breezy as high temps settle in the mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early with low temps in the lower 50s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Power outage in Evansville
Power back on in Evansville after 2K were out for about 30 minutes
22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft

Latest News

14 First Alert 5/3
14 First Alert 5/3
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city
Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for an isolated severe storm Tuesday