Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, the primary storm threat. Expect showers and a few storms during the morning commute then scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Breezy as high temps settle in the mid-70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early with low temps in the lower 50s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s.

