Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A police report shows that a man showed up at a hospital after being shot at in Evansville.

The report says the man was shot at while inside his vehicle late Monday night.

The report shows the man drove to the hospital because he was bleeding and wasn’t sure if he was shot.

Authorities say the victim had cuts from broken glass.

