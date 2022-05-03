Birthday Club
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say a body was found in the Ohio River Tuesday morning.

Police tell us they are working to get the body out.

We’re told the body was found near an island close to the Indiana side of the river.

Police say no other details are available, but we’re expecting a full news release later today.

We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

