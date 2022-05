OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A local high school robotics team has qualified for nationals in Dallas, Texas for the third time.

The Owensboro Innovation Academy “Event Horizon” robotics team will be competing in the World VEX Robotics all next week.

They finished the season ranked sixth out of 97 Kentucky high school teams.

