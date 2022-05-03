Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for severe thunderstorms today.
In Evansville, a police report states a man showed up at the hospital after being shot at while inside his vehicle.
It’s Indiana’s primary today and there are several big races we’re watching in the Tri-State. We’ll be live all morning at Washington Square Mall.
The supreme court appears poised to overturn Roe v Wade. That’s according to a draft opinion leaked to Politico.
