Longstanding Owensboro thrift store set to close doors end of May

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A longtime Owensboro thrift store is set to close its doors.

The Salvation Army Family Store on Ewing Road will be closing on May 31.

Leaders say they’ve been operating at a loss for at least ten years now. This means there will be no more public sales to further support the Salvation Army’s mission in Owensboro.

Lieutenant Judah Irvin says they are now planning for what that space will become.

“One of our ideas is to combine our services into one building and make it more foolproof,” Lt. Irvin says. “This is so that everyone is available to receive the assistance in almost every capacity in one spot. Almost like a social services hub.”

Irvin says they’re still accepting donations such as food and gently-used clothing.

With the store closing, they are no longer accepting household appliances or furniture.

