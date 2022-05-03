Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 90 cases over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 26.

Officials say of the new cases, 44 were in Daviess County, 32 were in Henderson County, five were in Ohio County, four were in Union County, two were in both Hancock and Webster counties, and one new case in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County and one resident of Webster County.

The district is now reporting an average of 13 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,504 cases, 392 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,544 cases, 102 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,779 cases, 167 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,953 cases, 53 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,286 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,403 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Power outage in Evansville
Power back on in Evansville after 2K were out for about 30 minutes
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Turkey operation in Webster Co. clear of bird flu, officials say
Police tell us K-9 Jax, like most of the K-9 units with Lexington Police, is trained to...
Lexington police K-9 back on the job after surviving fentanyl exposure
Unopposed Indiana Senate candidates have eyes on blockbuster November
Unopposed Indiana Senate candidates have eyes on blockbuster November