Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 90 cases over past week
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.
That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 26.
Officials say of the new cases, 44 were in Daviess County, 32 were in Henderson County, five were in Ohio County, four were in Union County, two were in both Hancock and Webster counties, and one new case in McLean County.
The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County and one resident of Webster County.
The district is now reporting an average of 13 new cases a day.
Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 30,504 cases, 392 deaths
- Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 7,544 cases, 102 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 13,779 cases, 167 deaths
- Webster Co. - 3,953 cases, 53 deaths
- McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths
- Union Co. - 4,286 cases, 55 deaths
- Hancock Co. - 2,403 cases, 26 deaths
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.