Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 90 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 26.

Officials say of the new cases, 44 were in Daviess County, 32 were in Henderson County, five were in Ohio County, four were in Union County, two were in both Hancock and Webster counties, and one new case in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County and one resident of Webster County.

The district is now reporting an average of 13 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,504 cases, 392 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,544 cases, 102 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,779 cases, 167 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,953 cases, 53 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths

Union Co. - 4,286 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,403 cases, 26 deaths

