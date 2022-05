EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a Feed Evansville event Tuesday afternoon.

The organization posted on Facebook that it’s happening at Hartke Pool.

That’s from 2 to 6 p.m. or until supplies last.

It’s a drive-thru event and organizers say there’s one box of food per car.

