Evansville police called to Gum St. for man grazed by bullet

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville police were called to Gum Street Monday night for a man who said he’d been grazed by a bullet.

Police say the man was standing outside when he felt what he thought was a bee sting, but realized he’d been grazed by a stray bullet across his cheek.

Police also say the victim did not hear or see anybody around, but he did find the nose of a bullet nearby.

Officers searched the area and spoke to neighbors but did not find anything suspicious.

Officials with the police department says everyone is okay.

