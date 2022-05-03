Dry Wednesday, more showers and storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms exited the region Tuesday morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another weather system will sweep into the Tri-State on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day and into the evening and early Friday. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Other than a few scattered showers early Saturday, the weekend looks dry and warmer. Highs on Saturday will climb to near 70. Sunny skies with highs near 80 on Sunday. Dry and warmer to start next week with highs in the mid 80s.

