Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dry Wednesday, more showers and storms Thursday

14 First Alert 5/3 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms exited the region Tuesday morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Another weather system will sweep into the Tri-State on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day and into the evening and early Friday. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Other than a few scattered showers early Saturday, the weekend looks dry and warmer. Highs on Saturday will climb to near 70. Sunny skies with highs near 80 on Sunday. Dry and warmer to start next week with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Power outage in Evansville
Power back on in Evansville after 2K were out for about 30 minutes
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Showers, Scattered Storms
14 First Alert 5/3 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/3 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/3
14 First Alert 5/3
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast