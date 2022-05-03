Birthday Club
Crews working two crashes in Evansville

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a crash shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at S. Burkhardt and Washington.

That’s on the east side near Newburgh Road.

Dispatchers say it was reported a car was turned on its side.

Just a few minutes before that, there was a crash on North Green River Road near Lynch.

It doesn’t look like there are any injuries.

Drivers should use caution in both areas

N. Green Road Crash
N. Green Road Crash(WFIE)

