Crews working two crashes in Evansville
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a crash shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at S. Burkhardt and Washington.
That’s on the east side near Newburgh Road.
Dispatchers say it was reported a car was turned on its side.
Just a few minutes before that, there was a crash on North Green River Road near Lynch.
It doesn’t look like there are any injuries.
Drivers should use caution in both areas
