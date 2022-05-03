Crews working two crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a crash shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at S. Burkhardt and Washington.

That’s on the east side near Newburgh Road.

Dispatchers say it was reported a car was turned on its side.

Just a few minutes before that, there was a crash on North Green River Road near Lynch.

It doesn’t look like there are any injuries.

Drivers should use caution in both areas

N. Green Road Crash (WFIE)

