Crews to close lane on US 41 in Henderson this week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are expected to close a northbound lane on US 41 in Henderson this week.

Officials say that lane will close from just south of KY 351/Second Street to just north of Van Wik Road.

The closure is set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We’re told crews will be doing geotechnical drilling to collect rock and soil samples. They say this is part of preconstruction activities for Section 1 for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious in the area.

Officials say the start date and duration may change depending on the weather.

