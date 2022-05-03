CenterPoint using first ever way in Ind. to pay for A.B. Brown plant ‘retirement’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy announced on their earnings call Tuesday that they will soon be filing for the costs of removing the A.B. Brown plant.

They say it’s the first of its kind filing in Indiana.

They expect a ruling by the end of the year.

They are asking for a bond issuance, instead of the normal loan costs. They say this will actually save customers money in the long-term.

Here is what was said about it during the call:

“In Indiana, and in the coming weeks, we anticipate filing for costs related to the retirement of two core facilities. This is a first of its kind of filing in Indiana. The current procedural schedule anticipates a decision by the end of 2022 and if the financing order is approved, we would expect a bond issuance in the first quarter of 2023. Outside of these updates on securitization, I’ll remind everyone on the regulatory side, we have limited regulatory risks near term with no major rate cases until late 2023.”

Here is a statement sent to us by CenterPoint

“As shared in today’s earnings call, CenterPoint Energy will soon file for the securitization of the assets associated with its A.B. Brown plant. Securitization will allow for the removal of the remaining value of these assets from rates, resulting in long-term savings for customers. CenterPoint Energy is the first company in the state to deploy this cost-effective strategy to help reduce bill impacts as we continue on our long-term electric generation transition plan.”

