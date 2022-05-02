Birthday Club
Sun to Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday: Alert Day
14 First Alert 5/2
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning sunshine but skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon as temps ascend into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers early then showers and storms likely after midnight. Low temps in the low to mid-60s behind southeasterly winds.

Tuesday, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the primary storm threat. Expect showers and a few storms during the morning commute then scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Breezy as high temps temps remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some sun. In the wake of the front, cool as high temps drop into the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

