Republican candidate for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff to be determined Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday’s primary will determine the Democratic candidate for Vanderburgh County Sheriff.

Both candidates tell us they focus on things like cutting out arrests for marijuana possession and both have broader goals to reform criminal justices.

One area where they differ is experience.

Major Jason Ashworth pointed to his being in law enforcement and his many endorsements from previous sheriffs.

Lt. Noah Robinson pointed to his experience in the community working on bike patrol and expanding the office’s use of apps like nextdoor to connect with their neighborhoods.

On crime, Robinson says he wants deputies to be on an ATF task force to make sure guns stay out of the hands of criminals.

Ashworth also wants to crack down on weapons, and said he wants to make sure they’re working closely with the Evansville Police Department to reduce gun violence.

Both candidates focused on crime prevention, and they outlined their approaches when I asked each what the folks of Vanderburgh County can expect if they become Sheriff.

“You’re going to see a sheriff’s office that’s much more neighborhood centric in the way we do patrol. Folks can actually know the deputy who’s responding to their home. Have their deputy’s phone number in a particular neighborhood. It’s going to build much stronger relationships in our individual sub-divisions and neighborhoods out in the county,” said Lt. Robinson.

“Schools, kids will certainly be our top priority. Making sure we get with kids and get in our schools and making sure that we get those connections early on and certainly keep them out of the line of crime,” said Major Ashworth.

