Reitz High School honors teen who died in accidental shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School is using their football camp to honor a teen who died from an accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to the head.

[Previous Story: Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville]

14-year-old Kaden Vera was a freshman at Reitz High School, the entire community is mourning his loss.

At the Reitz Bowl, the Panthers are using their off-season football camp as a way to honor the life of their forever Panther.

Parents with the school organized a fundraiser, selling ‘Kaden’ t-shirts and bracelets to raise money for the entire Vera family.

Kaden Vera fundraiser t-shirts (14 News)

Kaden was both a wide receiver and defensive back on the freshman team, his brother Roland plays varsity.

Unique to Kaden, he not only thrived on the gridiron, but also in the pool, qualifying for state in diving as a freshman.

His obituary says Kaden was a great jokester who loved spending time with his friends, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

T-shirts are being sold online for $15 until May 16.

Bracelets will be sold for $2 at the football camp on May 9 after 5 p.m.

Officials involved with the fundraiser say a Venmo account has been created through Fifth Third Bank as @kaden-vera13 for those who are interested, or you can go to any Fifth Third Bank location and make a donation made out to Kaden under his mother, Lisa Vera.

You can also purchase t-shirts from ImaginationTs.com.

