Police: Tell City man arrested after attempting to break into person's home

Police: Tell City man arrested after attempting to break into person’s home
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say officers arrested a man after they learned he broke into someone’s house early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 1600 hundred block of Jackson Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say 18-year-old Michael James entered a home without permission.

They say he had done this at least once before.

Officials say while they were booking James, he threatened to fight officers several times.

He is charged with intimidation, residential entry and criminal trespass.

