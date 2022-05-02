Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the parking lot outside Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on Saturday morning in response to a shots fired call.

Police say they found multiple shell casings outside the bar.

According to a report, a group of men had just been kicked out of the bar.

EPD officials say they got into a white or tan Mercury Milan and left the area at a high rate of speed and headed eastbound on Illinois Street.

No injuries were reported.

