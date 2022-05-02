Birthday Club
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar

Authorities were sent to the parking lot outside Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on Saturday morning in response to a shots fired call, police say.(WSMV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the parking lot outside Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on Saturday morning in response to a shots fired call.

Police say they found multiple shell casings outside the bar.

According to a report, a group of men had just been kicked out of the bar.

EPD officials say they got into a white or tan Mercury Milan and left the area at a high rate of speed and headed eastbound on Illinois Street.

No injuries were reported.

