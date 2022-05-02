Birthday Club
Part of Claremont Ave. closed for water main work
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another traffic alert goes into place Tuesday morning on the west side of Evansville.

Claremont Avenue is set to be closed.

That’s between South Red Bank Road and South Tekoppel Avenue.

This is part of the Refresh Evansville work for new water mains.

Local traffic will still be allowed but through traffic will have to find another way around.

It’s expected to be closed for about 120 days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

