ONB creates collection drive for homeless veterans to celebrate Military Appreciation Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is supporting homeless veterans and is asking the community to join them.

In honor of May being Military Appreciation Month, the bank’s Military Veterans Resource Group is establishing a collection drive.

Old National is asking the community to support homeless veterans by donating any new or unused clothing and items like socks, undershirts and pillow cases.

”It’s super important for us to partner with the community for these events because we have the platform to reach so many people here in Evansville through our branches,” bank loan processor, Lexi Bruner says. “And we are able to get the word out that these are needed items for them.”

If you are interested in donating, you can place them in any red bins at Old National Bank locations in Evansville, Boonville or Newburgh.

