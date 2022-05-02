Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/2
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tomorrow is a big day in the Hoosier state. It’s the Indiana primary, and we’ll be watching several big races in the Tri-State.

We could learn more information on a heavy police presence in Henderson. Police spent several hours outside a home on 12th Street.

A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Claremont Avenue will be closed starting today. It’s expected to be closed for about 120 days.

Survivors of the tornado in Andover, Kansas are now cleaning up. So far, only minor injuries reported, but dozens of buildings have been damaged.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/2
