May named Foster Care Month in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Winnecke read a proclamation Monday naming May Foster Care Month for the City of Evansville.

Jessica Angelique with Foster Care in the U.S. tells us it’s a historic event that coincides with a National theme.

[Click here to read the full Evansville Proclamation]

“It is vital that we ensure that all qualified individuals have the support, resources, education and opportunity to serve this City’s most vulnerable population as foster, adoptive or kinship parents,” says the proclamation.

A statement from the White House says, “Every May, we renew our commitment to ensuring that all youth in foster care have the love, support, and resources they need to thrive. We also celebrate the families who provide safe and loving homes for our Nation’s foster children.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.