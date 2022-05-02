Birthday Club
Kiwanis Club of Owensboro celebrating Memorial Day with annual ‘Walk of Honor’ event

By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County courthouse will soon be surrounded by flags as the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro is set to host its annual ‘Walk of Honor’ event to celebrate Memorial Day.

The club says each flag is sponsored as a way to honor someone special, and show patriotism.

Kiwanis Club president-elect, Brad Youngman says having this event is special, especially since he once served in the military.

“Oh my gosh, to me as a military vet I take a lot of pride in my community and my country, I just think it’s great to see people coming out and honoring each other,” Youngman says. “There’s no shortage of kindness in the world, so we need to make sure we step up and honor people that have made an impact in our lives. We honor our country, holidays and all of these fallen service members, so it will all come together in such a neat way”.

The club is taking applications for the event now.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can contact the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro.

