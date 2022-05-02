Indiana’s primary elections set for Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is Indiana’s primary, and there are several big races we’re watching in the Tri-State.

In Vanderburgh County, Jason Ashworth and Noah Robinson will be vying for the position of the Democratic sheriff candidate. The winner there faces Republican Jeff Hales in November.

There’s also the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s race. Incumbent Nicholas Hermann is facing opposition from Diana Moers. Democrat Jon Schaefer will be the opponent of whoever wins that race.

In Gibson County, the Republican primary for sheriff features Deborah Borchelt and Bruce Vanoven. The winner will take on democrat David Knowles.

Click here for a list of voting centers in Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.