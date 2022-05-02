IHSAA Unveils Baseball & Softball Sectional Draws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - On the high school diamonds, the IHSAA held both its baseball and softball sectional draws, on Sunday night. Below is the list of all the Southwest Indiana sectionals for both sports.

--BASEBALL PAIRINGS--

--CLASS 4A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ BOSSE FIELD--

G1: Castle vs. Central

G2: Reitz vs. North

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Jasper vs. Harrison

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 3A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ BRAUN STADIUM--

G1: Mt. Vernon vs. Memorial

G2: Boonville vs. Bosse

G3: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 3A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ PRINCETON’S GIL HODGES FIELD--

G1: Pike Central vs. Washington

G2: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton Community

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Southridge vs. Gibson Southern

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH H.S. (HOSTED BY MATER DEI)--

G1: Mater Dei vs. Forest Park

G2: South Spencer vs. North Posey

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Perry Central vs. Tell City

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ CANNELTON--

G1: Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh

G2: Cannelton vs. Springs Valley

G3: Wood Memorial vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ LOOGOOTEE--

G1: Vincennes Rivet vs. Shoals

G2: North Daviess vs. Loogootee

G3: Barr-Reeve vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--SOFTBALL PAIRINGS--

--CLASS 4A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH H.S.--

G1: Reitz vs. Central

G2: North vs. Castle

G3: Harrison vs. G1 winner

G4: Jasper vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ HERITAGE HILLS--

G1: Bosse vs. Mt. Vernon

G2: Boonville vs. Memorial

G3: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ GIBSON SOUTHERN--

G1: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton Community

G2: Washington vs. Pike Central

G3: Gibson Southern vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ CEDAR CREST ELEMENTARY (FERDINAND)--

G1: Tell City vs. Mater Dei

G2: Perry Central vs. South Spencer

G3: North Posey vs. G1 winner

G4: Forest Park vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ SOUTH KNOX--

G1: North Knox vs. Southridge

G2: Eastern Greene vs. South Knox

G3: Linton-Stockton vs. G1 winner

G4: Sullivan vs. G2 winner

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTHEAST DUBOIS--

G1: Cannelton vs. Springs Valley

G2: Tecumseh vs. Wood Memorial

G3: Northeast Dubois vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH DAVIESS--

G1: North Daviess vs. Loogootee

G2: Shoals vs. Barr-Reeve

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

