IHSAA Unveils Baseball & Softball Sectional Draws
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - On the high school diamonds, the IHSAA held both its baseball and softball sectional draws, on Sunday night. Below is the list of all the Southwest Indiana sectionals for both sports.
--BASEBALL PAIRINGS--
--CLASS 4A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ BOSSE FIELD--
G1: Castle vs. Central
G2: Reitz vs. North
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Jasper vs. Harrison
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 3A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ BRAUN STADIUM--
G1: Mt. Vernon vs. Memorial
G2: Boonville vs. Bosse
G3: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 3A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ PRINCETON’S GIL HODGES FIELD--
G1: Pike Central vs. Washington
G2: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton Community
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Southridge vs. Gibson Southern
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 2A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH H.S. (HOSTED BY MATER DEI)--
G1: Mater Dei vs. Forest Park
G2: South Spencer vs. North Posey
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Perry Central vs. Tell City
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ CANNELTON--
G1: Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh
G2: Cannelton vs. Springs Valley
G3: Wood Memorial vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 1A BASEBALL SECTIONAL @ LOOGOOTEE--
G1: Vincennes Rivet vs. Shoals
G2: North Daviess vs. Loogootee
G3: Barr-Reeve vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--SOFTBALL PAIRINGS--
--CLASS 4A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH H.S.--
G1: Reitz vs. Central
G2: North vs. Castle
G3: Harrison vs. G1 winner
G4: Jasper vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ HERITAGE HILLS--
G1: Bosse vs. Mt. Vernon
G2: Boonville vs. Memorial
G3: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 3A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ GIBSON SOUTHERN--
G1: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton Community
G2: Washington vs. Pike Central
G3: Gibson Southern vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ CEDAR CREST ELEMENTARY (FERDINAND)--
G1: Tell City vs. Mater Dei
G2: Perry Central vs. South Spencer
G3: North Posey vs. G1 winner
G4: Forest Park vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 2A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ SOUTH KNOX--
G1: North Knox vs. Southridge
G2: Eastern Greene vs. South Knox
G3: Linton-Stockton vs. G1 winner
G4: Sullivan vs. G2 winner
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTHEAST DUBOIS--
G1: Cannelton vs. Springs Valley
G2: Tecumseh vs. Wood Memorial
G3: Northeast Dubois vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 1A SOFTBALL SECTIONAL @ NORTH DAVIESS--
G1: North Daviess vs. Loogootee
G2: Shoals vs. Barr-Reeve
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
