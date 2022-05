EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CenterPoint outage map showed around two thousand people without power just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The outage was in the middle of town, leaving many traffic lights without power, including some on the Lloyd Expressway.

The outage lasted about 30 minutes. Around 2 p.m., power was restored.

Power outage in Evansville (CenterPoint)

