Evansville house damaged during weekend fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house in Evansville has extensive damage to the basement following a fire.

It happened on South Royal Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say neighbors reported seeing flames in the basement window.

They say the fire was in a basement laundry-utility room and was put out in about 10 minutes.

We’re told no one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

