Evansville house damaged during weekend fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house in Evansville has extensive damage to the basement following a fire.

It happened on South Royal Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say neighbors reported seeing flames in the basement window.

They say the fire was in a basement laundry-utility room and was put out in about 10 minutes.

We’re told no one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.