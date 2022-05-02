Evansville house damaged during weekend fire
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A house in Evansville has extensive damage to the basement following a fire.
It happened on South Royal Avenue just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials say neighbors reported seeing flames in the basement window.
They say the fire was in a basement laundry-utility room and was put out in about 10 minutes.
We’re told no one was hurt.
The Red Cross was called in to assist.
