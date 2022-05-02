Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Dawson Springs are inviting the community to participate in conversations aimed at building back the city.

The Community Listening and Design Sessions will be held at City Hall at 200 West Arcadia Avenue,

The sessions will be open on Monday through Thursday this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The session on Friday will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say they want your ideas for building back Dawson Springs.

For more information, call City Hall at 270-797-2781.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Log Inn in Haubstadt
Log Inn taken off the market

Latest News

Evansville house damaged during weekend fire
Part of Claremont Ave. closed for water main work
Indiana’s primary elections set for Tuesday
Monday Sunrise Headlines 5/2
Monday Sunrise Headlines