Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Daviess Co. judge rules on future of Confederate Statue on courthouse’s lawn

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Daviess County judge has ruled on the future of a Confederate Statue on the courthouse lawn.

Judge Lisa Payne Jones says the statue belongs to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, and they can move it where they please.

In April of 2021, the Kentucky Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit against the fiscal court, calling for a temporary restraining order to halt the removal or replacement of the statue.

The suit came after months of discussion by a Daviess Co. committee to relocate the statue.

Despite Judge Jones ruling in the County’s favor, Daviess Co. attorney Claud Porter says the county won’t take any action for the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville.
Evansville native killed in crash during severe storm in Oklahoma
A series of cars being spray painted in Vanderburgh County have been reported to the Evansville...
Series of spray-painted car incidents reported in Vanderburgh Co.
Authorities were sent to the parking lot outside Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on...
Police respond to shots fired at Evansville bar
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help on identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying 2 people possibly involved in theft
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

May named Foster Care Month in Evansville
5/2 Neighborhood Watch
5/2 Neighborhood Watch
Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city
Dawson Springs holding sessions for ideas to build back city
Republican candidate for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff to be determined Tuesday