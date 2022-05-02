Daviess Co. judge rules on future of Confederate Statue on courthouse’s lawn

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Daviess County judge has ruled on the future of a Confederate Statue on the courthouse lawn.

Judge Lisa Payne Jones says the statue belongs to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, and they can move it where they please.

In April of 2021, the Kentucky Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit against the fiscal court, calling for a temporary restraining order to halt the removal or replacement of the statue.

The suit came after months of discussion by a Daviess Co. committee to relocate the statue.

Despite Judge Jones ruling in the County’s favor, Daviess Co. attorney Claud Porter says the county won’t take any action for the next few weeks.

