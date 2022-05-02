CPSC Encouraging community to continue precautions as hospitals see uptake in COVID-19 and Influenza patients

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition met Monday to discuss current COVID-19 and Influenza prevalence, as well as visitation policies.

According to a press release, the coalition is supporting visitations for the well-being of patients, visitors and staff. Visitors are being encourage to check facility’s visitation guidelines by going to their websites or calling ahead.

CPSC says hospitals and healthcare facilities are experiencing an increased number of sick and hospitalized patients due to both COVID-19 and Influenza. CPSC leaders are encouraging the community to use precautions, including being up-to-date with vaccinations, masking when appropriate and being mindful of crowds.

Officials say healthcare facilities are continuing to require masks for patients, visitors and staff in most settings.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
  • Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Health System (Indiana and Kentucky)
  • Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center
  • Select Specialty Hospital
  • The Women’s Hospital

