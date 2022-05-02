CPSC Encouraging community to continue precautions as hospitals see uptake in COVID-19 and Influenza patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Community Patient Safety Coalition met Monday to discuss current COVID-19 and Influenza prevalence, as well as visitation policies.

According to a press release, the coalition is supporting visitations for the well-being of patients, visitors and staff. Visitors are being encourage to check facility’s visitation guidelines by going to their websites or calling ahead.

CPSC says hospitals and healthcare facilities are experiencing an increased number of sick and hospitalized patients due to both COVID-19 and Influenza. CPSC leaders are encouraging the community to use precautions, including being up-to-date with vaccinations, masking when appropriate and being mindful of crowds.

Officials say healthcare facilities are continuing to require masks for patients, visitors and staff in most settings.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System (Indiana and Kentucky)

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Good Samaritan Hospital

Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center

Select Specialty Hospital

The Women’s Hospital

