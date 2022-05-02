Community says goodbye to Daviess Co. Middle School building

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools hosted an open house at Daviess County Middle School on Sunday to commemorate the end of the school’s use.

By next school year, the middle school will be in a brand new building.

With a few weeks left of the school year, people like former student Orry Edge were reminiscing about the old building.

“Daviess County Middle was probably my favorite school that I ever went to,” Edge said.

Principal Kelly Skeens said they invited the community to come to say goodbye on Sunday because they knew it meant a lot to people.

“People want to come out and see the building,” she explained. “There’s so much history to this building, so we’re really excited.”

Edge explained that he graduates next week. He said he’s learned a lot more about what it means to move on.

“Hopefully new memories are being made at the new school by other kids,” he said. “This is where I grew up. All the memories are still going to be here.”

When Daviess County Middle School reopens in the fall, it will have a new look, a new location, but people in town say it’ll have the same heart.

School officials said they hope to start moving into the new building by the end of the summer.

The new building is located near Gateway Commons. A view of the construction can be seen along Calumet Trace.

